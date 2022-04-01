39 people hospitalised due to food poisoning in J&K’s Budgam

Srinagar, April 1: Thirty nine people, mostly children, were hospitalised due to food poisoning in J&K’s Budgam district on Friday, officials said.

Health Department officials said these people, developed stomach-related complications and had to be hospitalised.

“The obvious cause seems to be the traditional rice cooked with turmeric powder called ‘Tahaer’ which these people had consumed in Zaigipora village in Chrar-e-Sharief area of Budgam.

“Of these patients, 15 children were removed to G.B. Panth Hospital in Srinagar, three to S.M.H.S. Hospital (Srinagar) and the rest have been kept under observation at the sub-district hospital in Charar-e-Sharief town,” Budgam’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tajamul Khan told reporters.

He said additional staff has been rushed to the affected village to meet any exigency that might arise there. (Agencies)