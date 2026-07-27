3,823 Pilgrims Leave Jammu Base Camp For Amarnath Cave Shrine

Jammu, Jul 27: The 12th batch of more than 3,800 devotees left from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here for the Amarnath cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Monday, officials said.

With this, 1,27,326 pilgrims have left the Jammu base camp, the officials said.

Chants of "Bam Bam Bhole" and "Har Har Mahadev" rent the air as 3,823 pilgrims -- 2,966 men, 855 women and two children -- left for the Baltal route in 140 vehicles amid tight security.

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No pilgrims travelled via Pahalgam as the yatra has been suspended on that route due to the ongoing track repair work.

More than 4.15 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the ice lingam since the Amarnath Yatra commenced on July 2.

The 57-day annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine will conclude on August 28.