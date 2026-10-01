38 recruitment exams of PSC pending in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 30: Thirty-eight recruitment examinations of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) are pending, including 32 from 2025-26, according to data tabled in the Legislative Assembly today.

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The Commission has collected Rs 28.76 lakh in fees in connection with the pending and cancelled examinations, with the backlog rising to 38 after four more examinations became pending from April 1, 2026 onwards.

The figures were furnished in reply to an unstarred question by MLA Waheed Ur Rehman Para seeking details of recruitment examinations conducted by JKPSC, the J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) and other recruiting agencies during the last three financial years.

The JKPSC data showed two pending examinations in 2023-24, none in 2024-25, 32 in 2025-26 and four from April 1, 2026 onwards.

The commission collected Rs 7.58 lakh in 2023-24, Rs 13.51 lakh in 2025-26 and Rs 7.68 lakh since April 1, 2026.

JKPSC also reported one cancelled examination in 2025-26. A post of Superintendent Jail in the Home Department was subsequently withdrawn after 148 applications had been received and Rs 1.48 lakh collected in fees.

During the period covered, JKPSC conducted 245 recruitment examinations involving 4,961 advertised posts. The examinations attracted 2,76,065 applications, with 1,85,808 candidates appearing, and generated Rs 24.43 crore in fees.

In 2023-24, JKPSC conducted 103 examinations involving 2,586 posts, receiving 88,964 applications and recording 63,919 candidates appearing. Fees collected stood at Rs 7.40 crore.

In 2024-25, it conducted 49 examinations involving 618 posts, receiving 58,341 applications, with 33,153 candidates appearing. Fees collected stood at Rs 10.51 crore.

In 2025-26, JKPSC conducted 64 examinations involving 1,400 posts, attracting 1,15,523 applications and 78,166 candidates appearing, while collecting Rs 5.74 crore in fees.

Since April 1, 2026, 29 examinations involving 357 posts have been conducted, with 13,237 applications received and 10,570 candidates appearing.

The J&K Services Selection Board, meanwhile, conducted 124 recruitment examinations involving 11,003 advertised posts during 2023-24, 2024-25 and 2025-26.

The examinations attracted 18,36,056 applications, with 9,38,777 candidates appearing. The Board collected Rs 89.50 crore in application fees and refunded Rs 1.36 crore during the three-year period.

JKSSB conducted 17 examinations involving 4,228 posts in 2023-24, receiving 6,99,261 applications. In 2024-25, it conducted 26 examinations involving 5,044 posts and received 7,99,523 applications.

In 2025-26, the Board conducted 81 examinations involving 1,731 posts, receiving 3,37,272 applications. It collected Rs 59.27 crore in fees and refunded Rs 1.22 crore during the year.

The Board reported nine examinations postponed in 2024-25 and three in 2025-26, but no pending examinations. It said examinations postponed due to exigencies such as bad weather were subsequently rescheduled and conducted successfully.

On fee refunds, the Government said JKPSC, with assistance from NIC, was developing an online mechanism for refunds in cases involving withdrawal of posts or multiple payments.

The mechanism is expected to become operational shortly.

The J&K PSC Conduct of Examination Rules, 2022 provide for refunds in cases including the death of a candidate before appearing in an examination, multiple payments and withdrawal of posts by the indenting department.

For JKSSB, the Government said the Board had already refunded Rs 1,35,75,500. Refunds are processed after formal withdrawal of the concerned posts by the respective indenting department.