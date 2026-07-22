38 police personnel in Kulgam get in-situ grade promotions

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 21: Thirty-eight police personnel in Kulgam have been granted in-situ grade promotions as part of a welfare measure aimed at boosting the morale of the force.

A Police spokesperson said the promotions, approved by the Senior Superintendent of Police, Kulgam, benefit 31 constables and seven followers who have completed the required years of unblemished service in the department. "In-situ grade promotion is granted as a financial upgradation and recognition of service when regular promotional avenues are not immediately available," the spokesperson said.