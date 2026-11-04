38 KP organizations endorse homeland demand in Delhi meet

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Nov 3: Youth 4 Panun Kashmir (Y4PK) has emerged as a positive disruptor, challenging decades of fragmented representation and bringing a wide spectrum of Kashmiri Pandit organisations onto a common institutional platform around the demand for a separate Homeland with Union Territory status within Kashmir.

The All Kashmiri Pandit organizations meet in New Delhi, culminated with consensus among the participating organisations, substantially in consonance with the spirit and framework of the Margdarshan Resolution, 1991.

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The initiative was conceived not as an attempt by any one organisation to claim sole representation of the community, but as a democratic and transparent mechanism through which community institutions could independently deliberate and collectively articulate their position on return, rehabilitation, security, identity, political empowerment and the future of displaced Kashmiri Pandits.

In a handout Y4PK said a major distinguishing feature of the meet was the use of an authenticated electronic voting mechanism, allowing participants to record their positions through agree, disagree and abstain options. The 38 participating organisations were:

Panun Kashmir, Tika Lal Taploo Foundation; Satisar Society, Kashmiri Hindu Sabha, Pune, TRT - Nagrota, Global Solace, Sharika Sewaks, Rohini Kashmiri Pandits, Jagti Lane 19 Shiv Mandir Trust, Kashmiri Migrant Welfare Association (KMWA); AMEAK (D), Martand Times, Youth 4 Panun Kashmir, Rising Athletes of Jammu and Kashmir, RMK Art and Research Foundation, YEKJAH, India 4 Kashmir, Jammu Kashmir Internally Displaced Welfare Society, Hooprayas Foundation, Koshur Pharma / Koshur Samchar, Panun Kashmir Lucknow, Jaighosh Culture Foundation, Kashmiri Pandit Association, Kashmiri Pandit Association, Sector 3, Faridabad, The Right News, Rotary, Kashmiri Samiti Delhi, Harmukh, Vipin Garden, Amarnath Vaishnavi Foundation, Shiv Sangat Trust, Kashmiri Visthaphit Sangharsh Samiti, New Delhi, KSS Faridabad, Kashmiri Pandit Conference (KPCC), KPWA - Sector 37, Faridabad; Kashmiri Hindu Welfare Association ( KHWA) Haryana; KECESS; Vomedh Rangmanch; and Roots in Kashmir.

While the exact geographical configuration of the proposed Homeland was acknowledged as a matter requiring further deliberation, the participating organisations converged on the fundamental principle that the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits must be based on a secure, Constitutionally empowered Homeland with Union Territory status within Kashmir.

The proceedings were observed by Padma Shri Dr. Rameshwar Nath Koul Bamzai, Col. Tej Kumar Tickoo (Retd.), Rajinder Premi and Ashish Dhar. The initiative showed that different Kashmiri Pandit institutions can retain their autonomy and identities while still participating in a common process to shape a collective mandate.

The message emanated from the meet was One Community, One Mandate, One Voice ---- Homeland.