37 Candidates Appointed As Civil Judges In J&K
JAMMU, Oct 27: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has sanctioned the temporary appointment of 37 candidates as Civil Judges (Junior Division) in the subordinate judiciary on the recommendation of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. See Order...
JAMMU, Oct 27: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has sanctioned the temporary appointment of 37 candidates as Civil Judges (Junior Division) in the subordinate judiciary on the recommendation of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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