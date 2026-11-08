36 vehicles seized for illegal mining

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 7: Police seized 36 vehicles, including tractors, tippers and a loader, in coordinated operations against illegal mining and transportation of minerals across several districts of Kashmir today.

The highest number of seizures was reported from Ganderbal, where police seized 14 vehicles, comprising eight tractors and six tippers, allegedly involved in unauthorised extraction and transportation of minor minerals.

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The matter was taken up with the Geology and Mining Department, which subsequently imposed fines under relevant provisions of law.

In Anantnag, police seized 10 vehicles, including eight tractors and two tippers, during enforcement operations conducted at different locations across the district, particularly during night hours.

Cases have been registered against the alleged violators.

In Sopore, police, in coordination with the Geology and Mining Department, seized four tractors carrying illegally extracted minerals, while another tractor was issued a dumping challan.

In Awantipora, police seized a loader and two tractors allegedly involved in illegal mining at Wakherwan. A case has been registered at Police Station Awantipora.

In Shopian, police seized five tractors in separate operations in Keller and Heerpora.

Three tractors were intercepted in Keller for allegedly extracting and transporting minerals without valid royalty documents, while two were seized in Heerpora for operating without mandatory permission.

Cases have been registered at the respective police stations and investigations initiated.