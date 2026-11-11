351st Urs of Shah Asrar-ud-Din celebrated with great fervour

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Nov 10: The 351st annual Urs of Hazrat Shah Asrar-ud-Din Sahib was celebrated with immense devotion here today, drawing devotees from across district Kishtwar and various parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah Asrar-ud-Din Sahib, one of Kishtwar's most venerated saints, symbolizes the area's shared cultural heritage and interfaith harmony. Every year, thousands of people from diverse backgrounds and regions gather at his shrine in Kishtwar to pay homage and seek blessings.

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The district administration, in collaboration with Auqaf Islamia Kishtwar, made seamless arrangements to ensure the peaceful celebration of the Urs. A significant number of devotees visited the shrine, with necessary provisions in place to facilitate the smooth conduct of the event.