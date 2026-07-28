35 workers killed, 3 seriously injured at Kishtwar hydel projects in 5 years: Centre

‘Workplace safety strengthened’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 27: A total of 35 workers lost their lives and three others sustained serious injuries at NHPC Limited and Chenab Valley Power Projects Private Limited (CVPPL) hydroelectric project sites in Kishtwar district over the last five years, the Union Government informed the Rajya Sabha today.

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The Centre also said independent safety audits are being conducted periodically at the projects and corrective measures are implemented to strengthen workplace safety.

Replying to an unstarred question by Rajya Sabha member Sajjad Ahmad Kichloo, Minister of State for Power, Shripad Naik said 16 fatalities were reported at the Pakal Dul Hydroelectric Project, eight at Kiru, five at Kwar and six at Ratle during the period.

Three serious injuries were also reported, all at the Kwar Hydroelectric Project, he said.

The Union Minister said compensation amounting to Rs 2,76,14,600 has been paid in 16 fatality cases at Pakal Dul, Rs 1,20,21,968 in eight cases at Kiru, Rs 29,43,375 in five cases at Kwar and Rs 99,16,725 in six cases at Ratle.

In addition, he said, Rs 35, 30,727 has been paid to the three seriously injured workers at the Kwar project.

The Union Minister, Shripad Naik, however, stated that compensation in two fatality cases at Pakal Dul and three at Kwar is still under process and will be disbursed after completion of the prescribed formalities.

On safety measures, he said hydroelectric project sites undergo periodic safety audits and inspections through independent agencies.

One such audit, according to the Union Minister was conducted by the British Standards Institution (BSI) at the Kiru Hydroelectric Project in 2024.

He said the audit identified a few minor non-compliances, including delays in reporting incidents and accidents to the head office, the need for training of drivers and equipment operators before deployment and at regular intervals, maintaining adequate stocks of electrical resistance rubber mats, and ensuring strict compliance with the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) Act.

He informed the Upper House of the Parliament that the corrective action plan recommended during the audit has since been implemented by the project authorities.

The Union Minister of State for Power, Shripad Naik further said that a Joint Safety Committee, comprising representatives of the project developer and the respective contractors, regularly reviews safety-related issues at the project sites and monitors compliance with prescribed safety norms to prevent accidents and improve working conditions.