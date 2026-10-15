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Home / Latest News / 35 JKAS Officers To Retire In 2027

35 JKAS Officers To Retire In 2027

JAMMU, Oct 15: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has notified the retirement of 35 Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers on attaining the age of superannuation during the calendar year 2027. See Order Copy Click Here..... ...

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Daily Excelsior
12:36 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Oct 15: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has notified the retirement of 35 Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers on attaining the age of superannuation during the calendar year 2027.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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