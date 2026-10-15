35 JKAS Officers To Retire In 2027
JAMMU, Oct 15: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has notified the retirement of 35 Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers on attaining the age of superannuation during the calendar year 2027. See Order Copy Click Here..... ...
JAMMU, Oct 15: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has notified the retirement of 35 Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers on attaining the age of superannuation during the calendar year 2027.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
Advertisement
Advertisement