34 killed in Pakistan coal mine blast as rescue operations continue

KARACHI, Jul 31 : At least 34 miners were killed and over a dozen remained trapped following a methane gas explosion in a coalfield in Pakistan's Balochistan province, authorities said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday in the Sorange coalfield near Quetta when a methane gas explosion struck a coal mine during a shift change, also damaging a neighbouring mine and trapping over 50 workers.

About 4,000 feet underground, miners were caught in the explosion and the subsequent fire. The blast triggered structural collapses, killing several workers instantly and leaving others trapped beneath the burning debris.

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Rescue teams have recovered 34 bodies and rescued 22 of the trapped workers until this morning, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said.

According to Chief Inspector of Mines Muhammad Atif, initially 22 workers were trapped inside the mine where the explosion took place, while the remaining workers were trapped in the neighbouring mine.

Pir Muhammad Kakar of the All Pakistan Coal Miners Association confirmed the disaster, stating that a lethal accumulation of methane gas triggered the underground explosion during Thursday's shift change.

"When such explosions happen so deep underground, the chance of survival is low because they usually damage the entrance and exit points," Kakar said.

He also said that in many cases private mine owners do not follow the required safety procedures, nor do they properly register workers, many of whom come from other provinces and even Afghanistan to earn their livelihood.

Balochistan's Minister for Mines and Minerals Shoaib Nosherwani said the rescue teams were working under extremely difficult conditions. He pledged that the provincial government would make every effort in the continuing rescue operation.

He also said the government would provide PKR 500,000 in compensation to the family of each miner killed in the incident and PKR 300,000 to each injured worker.

On Thursday, Nosherwani said authorities would conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the explosion and review mining safety measures to help prevent similar accidents.

In a statement, the Pakistan Central Mines Labour Federation urged the government to strictly enforce safety regulations and take tough action against companies that violate mine safety laws.

Deadly accidents are common in Pakistan's coal mining industry, particularly in Balochistan, where many mines lack adequate ventilation, gas monitoring systems and other basic safety measures.

Mine workers and labour groups have long accused mine owners of failing to enforce safety regulations or provide adequate protective equipment.

Despite the risks and low wages, thousands of miners depend on the coal industry for their livelihoods in Balochistan, Pakistan's largest but least developed province, where unemployment and poverty remain widespread. (PTI)