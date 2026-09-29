33 posts including MS, senior consultant vacant in DH Bandipora: Govt

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 28: The District Hospital Bandipora is functioning with 73 employees against 106 sanctioned posts, leaving 33 vacancies, including key positions such as Medical Superintendent and senior consultant posts, the Government informed the Legislative Assembly today.

The staffing and infrastructure gaps came up during Question Hour after MLA Nizam-ud-din Bhat sought details of healthcare facilities in Bandipora constituency.

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In a supplementary, Bhat said he had been seeking a lift for the District Hospital for the past two years and flagged leakages in two wards.

He also criticised what he termed a "dual system" of administration, saying it was hampering development and institutional functioning.

Responding, Minister Sakeena Itoo said the hospital was fully functional but acknowledged a shortage of doctors.

"There is a shortage of some doctors, but necessary measures have been taken," she said, assuring the House that additional doctors would be sent to Bandipora.

She said the shortage of consultants was a problem across J&K but the Government would ensure adequate availability at the hospital.

The written reply showed that the hospital has 33 vacancies on the regular side, while another 11 posts are vacant under NHM, where 55 personnel are in position against 66 permissible posts.

The Government said 31 health institutions are functioning in Bandipora constituency, comprising a District Hospital, two PHCs, four NTPHCs, 23 Health and Wellness Centres and an ANMT School. On manpower across J&K, the Government said the J&K Public Service Commission had recommended 416 Medical Officers, of whom 335 have been appointed.

Another 466 non-gazetted posts under the Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir, have been referred to the recruiting agency.

The Government said healthcare infrastructure was being upgraded in phases, with three projects listed in Bandipora constituency, including NTPHCs at Quil Muqam and Wular Lake and the District Hospital.

The Assembly was also informed of infrastructure and manpower gaps in Bani constituency, where MLA Dr Rameshwar Singh sought details of healthcare facilities.

Itoo said 50 health institutions are functional in Bani, but 19 are operating from private or rented accommodation, while the rest have their own buildings.

Construction of the Sub-Centre at Bhakoga is currently under execution under NABARD funding, she said, adding that the Government would provide own buildings to remaining institutions in phases, subject to availability of land and resources.

The Minister said vacancies among non-gazetted staff had been referred to recruiting agencies and paramedical personnel would be deployed after recruitment.

She also informed the House that four healthcare workers from Bani constituency had been attached, deployed or relocated during the past two years.

The Government maintained that manpower and infrastructure requirements were being assessed periodically and addressed according to need, sanctioned strength and availability of resources.