33 pc reservation for women in Ladakh Hill Councils: draw of lots today by DCs

Delimitation of constituencies finalised

Final electoral rolls to be published on Nov 10

Sanjeev Pargal

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JAMMU, Nov 5: The State Election Commission (SEC), Ladakh today authorized the Deputy Commissioners of all eight districts to conduct draw of lots for the seats reserved for women in all eight Hill Development Councils on November 6 even as it finalized recommendation for delimitation of constituencies of the Councils and issued schedule for revision of electoral rolls.

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Three separate orders to this effect were issued today by the SEC Ladakh.

“Rule 3(5) of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (Election) Rules, 2026 provided that not less than one-third of the total number of seats in each Council to be filled by direct elections shall be reserved for women. And, where one-third of the total number of such seats results in a fraction, the fraction shall be rounded off to the next higher whole number,’’ the SEC order addressed to the Divisional Commissioner of Ladakh, said.

The SEC has authorized the Deputy Commissioners to conduct draw of lots for the seats reserved for women in the Councils in their respective district on November 6, on behalf of the Commission. The SEC will supervise draw of lots through video conferencing.

Eight Autonomous Hill Development Councils in Ladakh UT have a total of 100 seats which means almost 33 of them will be reserved for women.

Leh will have the highest number of elected constituencies at 22, followed by Kargil with 21. The newly constituted Sankoo Council has been allocated 13 constituencies, while Changthang will have 10. Nubra, Sham and Zanskar will each have nine elected constituencies, while Drass will have seven. There has been a provision for nomination of four Councilors to each Council from among women and unrepresented sections of the district.

The SEC has also finalized delimitation of all 100 constituencies of eight Councils.

“The proposal for delimitation of constituencies of the Hill Councils was published on October 23 inviting suggestions and objections by November 2. The SEC has considered suggestions and objections. Opportunity of being heard was also given to the persons who had submitted suggestions/ objections. Now after considering suggestions/objections and taking into account the comments received from the district administration and after consultation with the UT administration, the SEC has finalized recommendation for delimitation of the constituencies,’’ the SEC order read.

Through another order, the SEC has also issued schedule for preparation of electoral rolls for the Hill Councils taking the latest rolls of Panchayat Halqas and Municipal Councils, which were revised/updated on September/October 2026 as mother rolls.

The draft electoral rolls have been published today while claims for inclusion of names and objections can be filed up to November 9. Special facilitation camps will be held on November 7 and 8 while claims and objections will be disposed off by the Electoral Registration Officers by November 9.

Final electoral rolls for the respective Hill Council constituencies will be published on November 10.

The Central Government and the UT administration have already notified powers of the Hill Councils. This will be the first election to newly constituted Hill Development Councils. Previously, there were two districts in Ladakh—Leh and Kargil and both had the Councils. With the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) creating six more districts, all eight districts have now got the Councils.

No timing has been finalized for the Hill Council elections so far. However, Panchayat and Municipal polls are due to be held in Ladakh on November 21.

Meanwhile, the UT administration has authorized the Returning Officers, appointed for elections to the Municipal Committees, to take a call on disqualifications specified under sub-section (1) of Section 16 of J&K Municipal Act, 2000, wherever such question arises during the elections.

“The Returning Officers shall, before deciding any such question, provide the person concerned a reasonable opportunity of being heard and shall pass a reasoned and speaking order in accordance with provisions of the Act,’’ an official order said.