33 bovines rescued, two smugglers held in Kathua

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 5: Police in Kathua district foiled separate bovine smuggling attempts at Rajbagh and Chadwal areas, arresting two smugglers, and rescuing 33 animals from their possession.

Officials said in one of the operations on August 3, a team of Rajbagh Police Station stopped a truck (HR55W-1265) at NHW Rajbagh.

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On search of the vehicle, 21 bovines were found loaded in a cruel manner, they said, adding that the animals were accordingly rescued and the driver of the vehicle, identified as Muzamil of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on-the-spot.

He was booked in case FIR number 181/2026 under sections 223 BNS and 11 PCA Act registered at Police Station Rajbagh.

In another operation the same day, a team of Police Post Chadwal under the jurisdiction of Police Station Rajbagh stopped a Canter (HR55AH-7821) for checking.

On search, 12 animals loaded in the vehicle in a cruel manner were rescued and the driver, identified as Sahil of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested.

He was booked in case FIR number 180/2026 under sections 223 BNS and 11 PCA Act registered at Police Station Rajbagh.

Police said further investigations in both the cases are underway.