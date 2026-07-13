32-year delay can’t be condoned without factual foundation: HC

‘Vague plea of late knowledge no sufficient cause’

*Upholds rejection of appeal against 1993 mutation

Excelsior Correspondent

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JAMMU, July 12: Emphasizing that a liberal and justice-oriented approach in condoning delay cannot override the law of limitation in the absence of a satisfactory explanation, the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has upheld the decision of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Marh, declining to entertain an appeal filed after more than 32 years against a 1993 mutation.

Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal held that although the absence of a separate application seeking condonation of delay is not by itself fatal, the memorandum of appeal must disclose sufficient facts constituting sufficient cause. In the present case, the deficiency was not merely procedural as the appeal itself was bereft of any material particulars explaining the extraordinary delay of more than three decades.

The writ petition had been filed by Rajvinder Kour and Rajinder Kour challenging the order dated April 7, 2026 passed by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Marh, whereby their appeal against Mutation No. 80 dated September 12, 1993 relating to 12 kanals and 2 marlas of land under Khasra No. 101 at Village Bagh, Tehsil Marh, District Jammu, was dismissed on the ground that no separate application seeking condonation of delay had been filed.

The petitioners sought quashing of the impugned order and restoration of the appeal for consideration on merits. They also sought directions to the Appellate Authority to determine the issue of limitation and condonation of delay on the basis of the facts and explanations already placed on record and thereafter decide the appeal afresh after hearing all affected parties.

According to the petitioners, the mutation had been attested exclusively in favour of respondent Darshan Singh in connivance with revenue officials while excluding other legal heirs of late Raghubir Singh. They alleged that they were neither informed nor served any notice at the time of attestation of the mutation and claimed that they came to know about it only when the respondent allegedly attempted to alienate the land.

The respondents opposed the appeal on the ground that it had been filed after an unexplained delay of about 32 years though the statutory period prescribed for filing such an appeal was only 90 days. They contended that the petitioners had neither filed an application seeking condonation of delay nor disclosed any specific facts constituting sufficient cause. They further pointed out that the petitioners had failed to specify the exact date on which they allegedly acquired knowledge of the mutation and had furnished no plausible explanation for their prolonged inaction.

After examining the record, Justice Nargal found that the memorandum of appeal contained only a general averment that the petitioners became aware of the mutation when respondent allegedly attempted to alienate the property. However, there was no pleading indicating the date, month or even the year when such knowledge was acquired. The appeal also contained no factual foundation explaining how the petitioners remained unaware of the mutation for more than three decades or substantiating the allegations of fraud, collusion or deliberate concealment.

The High Court held that the pleadings were vague, omnibus and wholly insufficient to constitute a satisfactory explanation for the inordinate delay.

Referring to the Supreme Court judgments in Lanka Venkateswarlu Vs State of Andhra Pradesh, Basawaraj Vs Special Land Acquisition Officer and Pathapati Subba Reddy Vs Special Deputy Collector (2024), the High Court reiterated that while the expression sufficient cause deserves liberal construction, such an approach cannot be employed to defeat the law of limitation or revive stale and dead claims.

The High Court observed that the law of limitation is founded on public policy and ensures that litigation comes to an end after the prescribed period. Though courts possess discretionary powers to condone delay where sufficient cause is established, such discretion cannot be exercised in cases involving inordinate delay, negligence and want of due diligence.

Justice Nargal further held that mere allegations of fraud or collusion, unsupported by material particulars, cannot by themselves furnish a ground to bypass the law of limitation. Likewise, a vague assertion regarding acquisition of knowledge without disclosing the date or surrounding circumstances cannot constitute sufficient cause for condonation of such an enormous delay.

Finding no perversity, arbitrariness, illegality or jurisdictional error in the order of the Appellate Authority, the High Court upheld the order dated April 7, 2026 passed by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Marh, and dismissed the writ petition along with all connected applications.