32 Amarnath Pilgrims Injured As Yatra Bus Overturns In Ganderbal; Massive Multi-Agency Rescue Operation Saves All Passengers

Ganderbal, July 28: At least 32 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were injured after a bus carrying pilgrims overturned and rolled into a roadside gorge along the S-Mode stretch at Hariganiwan in Gund area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Tuesday, triggering a massive rescue operation involving multiple security agencies and local volunteers.

According to officials, the accident occurred when the bus reportedly lost control while negotiating the steep and winding mountainous road, causing it to overturn and plunge into the gorge. The impact left several pilgrims injured, prompting an immediate emergency response.

Within minutes, teams from Jammu and Kashmir Police, led by the Station House Officer (SHO) Gund, reached the accident site and launched rescue operations. They were joined by personnel from the Indian Army’s 21 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 118 Battalion, 2 Assam Rifles, Yatra Police, besides local volunteers, who worked tirelessly to evacuate the injured.

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The joint rescue teams successfully rescued all the stranded pilgrims and shifted the 32 injured yatries to nearby hospitals and health facilities for immediate medical treatment. Officials said the swift and coordinated response by the security forces and local residents played a crucial role in preventing a major tragedy.

Hospital authorities are monitoring the condition of the injured pilgrims. While most are reported to have sustained injuries, officials are assessing their medical status and providing necessary treatment.

Meanwhile, police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. Officials said further details will be shared after completion of the preliminary inquiry.

The annual Amarnath Yatra continues under stringent security arrangements, with authorities reiterating their commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all pilgrims undertaking the sacred pilgrimage.(KNC)