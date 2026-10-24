30 vehicles seized for illegal mining

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 23: The police today seized 30 vehicles, including 29 dumpers and tippers, and an excavator during separate operations against illegal mining in Pulwama and Awantipora areas of south Kashmir.

A police spokesperson said in Pulwama, police teams conducted early-morning raids at multiple locations across the Rohmu belt on the directions of the Senior Superintendent of Police, intercepting illegal soil extraction at Gusoo and seized 23 dumpers and tippers and an L&T excavator from the spot.

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Preliminary findings indicated that the extraction was being carried out in violation of the prescribed terms and conditions of the permit, the spokesperson said, adding that a case had been registered at Police Station Pulwama.

In Awantipora, police seized six vehicles, including five dumpers and a tipper, during enforcement action at different locations. Police Station Khrew seized three dumpers during naka checking and routine patrolling at Bathen, while Police Post Reshipora, in coordination with the Mining Department, seized two more dumpers. Police Station Awantipora seized another vehicle involved in illegal mining, the spokesperson said.