30 Injured In Two Road Accidents In J&K’s Budgam, Baramulla

SRINAGAR, Jul 1: At least 30 people were injured in two road accidents in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said here.

The officials said 25 people, including the driver, were injured after a passenger bus met with an accident at Kawnar, near Nasrullahpora in central Kashmir's Budgam district.

The bus was travelling from Beerwah to Budgam when the accident occurred. The circumstances leading to the mishap were not immediately known.

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Before emergency responders reached the scene, local residents of Nasrullahpora rushed to the spot and launched rescue efforts. The locals helped evacuate the injured passengers from the damaged vehicle.

The injured were shifted to Sub-District Hospital (SDH), Budgam, where they are undergoing treatment. The condition of the injured was not immediately known.

Police have taken cognisance of the incident and initiated an investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident.

In another road accident, five people were injured when three vehicles collided with each other in the Pattan area of Baramulla district.

The accident involving three vehicles happened near the Zangam Petrol Pump in the Pattan area.

Officials said the collision occurred between a car bearing registration number JK15-9826, a dumper JK15B-0013, and an SUV JK15C-8800. All three vehicles carry Bandipora registration numbers.

Of the five injured, two were referred to JVC Hospital, Srinagar, for advanced treatment, while three others were shifted to Trauma Hospital, Pattan.

Police have taken cognisance of the incident and started an investigation. Traffic movement was briefly disrupted following the accident, but was later restored. (Agencies)