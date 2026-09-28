3 yr-old child dies in road accident near Sula Park

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Sept 27: A tragic road accident claimed the life of a three-year-old child near Sula Park on the Reasi- Jammu road, here today.

According to information, the deceased was identified as Bhar Din (3), son of Abdul Qayoom, a resident of Dharmari. The incident took place when the child’s family was returning to the main road after enjoying a picnic at Sula Park.

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While stepping onto the road, the minor was hit by a tempo bearing registration number JK14J 8070, which was heading towards Jammu from Reasi. Following the accident, the child was immediately rushed to the District Hospital (DH) Reasi in the same tempo for emergency treatment. However, doctors declared him as brought dead upon arrival.

Reasi Police has taken cognizance of the incident, and registered a case in this connection for necessary legal formalities.