3-yr jail to IRP recruit for fake certificate

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 29: A Srinagar court has sentenced a Kupwara man to three years’ rigorous imprisonment for securing a constable’s job in the 9th Battalion of the Indian Reserve Police (IRP) by using a forged Class 12 certificate.

The Special Mobile Magistrate, 13th Finance Commission/Railway Magistrate, Srinagar, convicted Nazir Ahmad Malik, son of Abdul Aziz Malik, a resident of Bunpora, Trehgam in Kupwara district, for obtaining the police job by submitting a fake 10+2 certificate.

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According to the EOW Kashmir, investigators seized the disputed certificate during the probe and sent it to the J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) for verification.

The Board confirmed that the certificate was forged, forming the basis of the prosecution’s case.

The court sentenced the convict to three years’ rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 under Section 420 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) for cheating.

In default of payment of the fine, he will undergo an additional 15 days of simple imprisonment.

The court also sentenced him to two years’ simple imprisonment under Section 471 RPC for using a forged document as genuine. Both substantive sentences will run concurrently.