3 vehicles seized for illegal mining in Baramulla

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 3: Police today seized three vehicles and fined another during action against illegal mining at different locations across Baramulla district in north Kashmir.

A police spokesperson said during naka checking, police intercepted two tippers transporting sand and stone without valid royalty permits, "The matter was referred to the Geology & Mining Department for legal action under the relevant provisions," the spokesperson said.

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According to the spokesperson, the tipper carrying sand was fined and released after payment of the prescribed penalty, "while the tipper carrying stone failed to pay the fine and was subsequently seized after completion of the requisite legal formalities," he said.

In a separate operation during area patrolling at Palpora, Palhallan, and police seized two tractors allegedly involved in the illegal extraction of minerals, the spokesperson said.

The vehicles were allegedly being operated by Muntazir Sultan Dar, son of Mohammad Sultan Dar, and Faizan Bilal Reshi, son of Bilal Ahmad Reshi, both residents of Palpora, the spokesperson said.