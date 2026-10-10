3 vehicles, motors seized for illegal mining

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 9: Police today seized three vehicles, including two tippers and a tractor, and three motors used for illegal sand extraction in separate actions in Awantipora area of South Kashmir and north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

A police spokesperson said police teams in Awantipora seized two tippers involved in illegal mining in the area. "In a separate action, a cops from Police Post Toll Plaza seized a tractor allegedly involved in illegal mining," he said.

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Cases have been registered at Police Station Awantipora, and an investigation has been taken up, the spokesperson said.

In Baramulla, police seized three motors installed on boats used for illegal sand extraction during a raid at Chakloo. Necessary action under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act was initiated through the District Mineral Officer (DMO), Baramulla, the spokesperson said.

At Khadiniyar, police acted on information about the deposition of illegally extracted sand and initiated proceedings under the Act through the DMO, Baramulla, the spokesperson added.