3 vehicles carrying illegally extracted minerals seized
Excelsior Correspondent SRINAGAR, Nov 16: Police today seized three vehicles carrying illegally extracted minerals from Ferozpora Nallah in Baramulla district. A Police Spokesperson said the vehicles bearing registration numbers JK05A-6911, JK04A-8216 and JK04A-0416 were seized and legal proceedings were initiated...
Excelsior Correspondent
SRINAGAR, Nov 16: Police today seized three vehicles carrying illegally extracted minerals from Ferozpora Nallah in Baramulla district.
A Police Spokesperson said the vehicles bearing registration numbers JK05A-6911, JK04A-8216 and JK04A-0416 were seized and legal proceedings were initiated in accordance with the law.
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