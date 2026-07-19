3 vehicles carrying 8 bovines seized

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, July 18: Continuing its sustained drive against the illegal transportation/smuggling of bovine animals, District Police Poonch foiled three separate attempts during naka at different locations last night and seized three vehicles loaded with eight bovine animals.

Reports said in first two instances, a police party of Police Station Surankote intercepted two Tata Mobile vehicles bearing registration numbers JK11E-0529 and JK12A-2833, carrying four and two bovine animals, respectively, without obtaining the mandatory permission from the District Magistrate.

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Accordingly, FIR No. 223/2026 and FIR No. 224/2026 were registered at Police Station Surankote, and investigation in both cases has been taken up.

In the third instance, a police party of Police Post Jhullas intercepted a load carrier bearing registration number JK12D-3353 during routine naka checking. The driver was found transporting two bovine animals without any lawful permission. The vehicle was seized, the bovine animals were rescued. A legal action has been initiated in accordance with law.