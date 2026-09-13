3 Unidentified Men Open Fire At Residence Of Punjabi Singer Gulab Sidhu In Barnala

Chandigarh, Sep 13: Three unidentified motorcycle-borne men allegedly opened fire at the residence of Punjabi singer Gulab Sidhu in Punjab's Barnala district, police said on Sunday, adding that nobody was hurt in the incident.

Sidhu was not present in the house when the alleged incident took place. However, his family members were present.

The incident occurred late Saturday night when three masked men arrived on the motorcycle and opened fire towards the gate of Sidhu's residence in village Pharwahi in Barnala district.

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One of the assailants, who was driving the motorcycle, appeared to be making a video with a mobile phone, while two others opened fire. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera, which went viral on social media.

As per the initial investigation, six rounds were fired by the assailants, the police said. Bullets hit the main gate of the house.

The police said efforts were on to trace the assailants. They were also examining the CCTV footage installed in the vicinity to identify the assailants.

Sidhu had been provided two security personnel by Punjab Police. (AGENCIES)