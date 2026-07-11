3 trains cancelled till July 25

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 10: Some trains will remain cancelled from July 11 to July 25, 2026 as Jammu Division is carrying out track maintenance work on the Banihal - Baramulla Rail Section in the Kashmir Valley.

This work is essential to keep the track strong and safe during the summer season. To complete this work smoothly, there will be a temporary change in train operations on this route from July 11, 2026 to July 25, 2026.

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During this period, three trains running in the Kashmir Valley will remain cancelled. The cancelled trains are: Train No. 74615 Banihal - Baramulla, Train No. 74632 Baramulla - Budgam and Train No. 74628 Budgam - Banihal. All these trains will not run from July 11 to July 25, 2026.

Railways has requested passengers to check train information on the IRCTC website, mobile app or Rail Madad 139 before travelling.