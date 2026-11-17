Jammu, Nov 17: Three pony workers were apprehended on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a fellow worker during a scuffle on the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) track in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, police said.

The incident, which occurred on the pilgrimage track two days ago, caused inconvenience to pilgrims and disrupted the smooth movement of devotees visiting the holy shrine, they said.

Taking cognisance of a viral video of the incident, Police Post Banganga conducted an inquiry, identified the persons involved and apprehended three accused, identified as Bhajan Singh, Pyar Singh and Rashpal Singh, they said.

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Preventive legal action under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been initiated against all three to prevent any further breach of peace and public disturbance, police said.

Police said acts of violence, indiscipline or obstruction on the pilgrimage track, causing inconvenience or posing a threat to the safety of pilgrims, would be dealt with strictly in accordance with law. (AGENCIES)