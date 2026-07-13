PESHAWAR, July 13: Three police personnel were killed and as many others injured in separate militant attacks in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, police said.

Two policemen, including an assistant sub-inspector, were killed and three others seriously injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) hit a police armoured vehicle near Mashah Jan Bungalow on the Tank-Waziristan Main Road.

The injured personnel were shifted to a nearby hospital, while security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to trace those responsible for the attack, police said.

In a separate incident in Nowshera district, unidentified assailants opened fire on a police constable on Kheshki Road, killing them on the spot.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Chief Minister Sohail Afridi condemned the attacks and sought reports from the relevant authorities.

They paid tribute to the slain policemen, expressed condolences to their families, and directed authorities to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured personnel. (PTI)