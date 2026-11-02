3 policemen injured in drone  attack in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Nov 2: At least three police personnel were injured in a drone attack on an internally displaced persons camp in northwest Pakistan, police said on Monday.

The militants targeted Tower No. 3 of the camp with a quadcopter drone in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, injuring three policemen, police said.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The injured personnel were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, where they are receiving treatment, they said.Â

The security personnel opened fire at the drone after spotting it, forcing the quadcopter to retreat, police said.

The camp houses people displaced by military operations in North Waziristan district, which borders Afghanistan.

The incident has raised fresh concerns over the security of police personnel and installations in the region. (PTI)