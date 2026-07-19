3 Persons Rescued From Tawi River After Sudden Surge In Water Level

JAMMU, Jul 19: Three persons stranded in the River Tawi after a sudden rise in the water level were rescued safely in a swift and well-coordinated operation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) near Peer Kho Temple on Sunday, averting a possible tragedy.

Officials said the trio had entered the river for bathing when the water level increased unexpectedly, leaving them trapped midstream.

On receiving information, SDPO City North, SHO Pacca Danga, the in-charge of Police Post Chowk Chabutra and an SDRF team immediately rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The trio was safely evacuated without any injuries.

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The rescued persons were identified as Randeep Singh of Jhullaka Mohalla, Munish Sharma of Afghana Mohalla and Vikas Kumar, a native of Bihar presently residing near the Bus Stand area in Jammu.

Officials said the timely response and effective coordination between the police and SDRF ensured the safe rescue of all three persons.

After the operation, police issued an advisory asking people to stay away from the banks of the Tawi during the monsoon, as water levels can rise without warning.

Parents were also urged to keep children away from rivers and other water bodies, while the public was advised to report any emergency immediately to the Police Control Room or the nearest police station.