3 missing boys traced in Maharashtra

Excelsior Correspondent

GANDERBAL, Sept 13: Ganderbal Police traced three missing minor boys from Pune, Maharashtra after an extensive 10-day-long search operation and reunited them with their families.

A Police spokesman said that on 03.09.2026, Police Station Kheerbawani received a written complaint from one Hamza Bin Yousuf, son of Mohammad Yousuf Ganie, resident of Tulmulla Ganderbal, regarding missing of three minor boys.

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"Upon receipt of the complaint, a case under relevant sections of BNS was registered at PS Kheerbawani and search was started."

The spokesperson said that during investigation and on the basis of technical intelligence, the police team got a lead about them. "A special police team was deputed to trace them."

After continuous efforts on both human and technical fronts and follow up for a week, on 09.09.2026, all three missing boys were traced at Daund Railway Station, Pune, Maharashtra with the assistance of Maharashtra Police.

"They have been brought back to Ganderbal safely and united with their respective families," police said.