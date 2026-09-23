3 mines recovered, safely defused

Excelsior Correspondent

MENDHAR, Sept 22: Three M-14, anti-personnel mines were found near the Line of Control and subsequently destroyed in Mendhar sector of Poonch on Tuesday.

Official sources said that the mines were recovered by army personnel while carrying out security related operation near the LOC in Darana area of Mendhar today morning.

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They said the recovered explosive items were safely disposed by the bomb disposal squad of the Army without causing any damage.

As part of the counter-infiltration strategy, the army is using landmines to plug the possible infiltration routes and sometimes the explosive devices get dislocated due to rains, officials said.