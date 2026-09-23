MENDHAR/JAMMU: (Sep 23) Three landmines were detected and subsequently defused at two forward villages near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

An army patrolling party observed two rusted mines at Phagwara Gali in Mendhar sector and immediately summoned the bomb disposal squad. The team safely neutralised the landmines without causing any damage, they said.

An anti-personnel mine was also noticed by an army patrolling party at Qasba village in Haveli tehsil. It was safely defused, they said.

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On Tuesday, the Army’s Bomb Disposal Squad safely destroyed three landmines which were noticed in a forward village in Mendhar sector of Poonch.