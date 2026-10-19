3 Kg Gold Worth Rs 4.03 Crore Seized From Passenger At Delhi Airport

NEW DELHI, Oct 19: Gold rods weighing 3.2 kg and worth approximately Rs 4.03 crore were seized from an Indian passenger arriving from Dubai at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, a statement said on Monday.

The passenger, who arrived on October 19, was intercepted by Customs officers based on spot profiling, an official statement said.

A detailed search of his baggage led to the recovery of the gold rods concealed inside a floor spring, it said.

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A floor spring is a mechanical device installed beneath the floor, usually near a door, to control its opening and closing, and ensure that it shuts automatically.

In this case, the device was allegedly used to conceal the gold rods and evade detection.

A case has been registered under the Customs Act, 1962, and further investigation is underway, the statement said. (AGENCIES)