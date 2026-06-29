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Home / Govt Orders / 3 Joint Directors In Finance Department Transferred In Ladakh

3 Joint Directors In Finance Department Transferred In Ladakh

LEH, June 29: The Ladakh Administration has ordered the transfer and posting of 3 Joint Directors in the Finance Department, who are also holding the additional responsibilities of several departments, with immediate effect. Read this order for additional information..... ...

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Daily Excelsior
04:00 PM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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LEH, June 29: The Ladakh Administration has ordered the transfer and posting of 3 Joint Directors in the Finance Department, who are also holding the additional responsibilities of several departments, with immediate effect.

Read this order for additional information.....

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