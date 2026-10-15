3 J&K Soft Tennis players to represent India at WC

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 14: In a proud moment for Jammu & Kashmir, three talented players from the Khelo India Soft Tennis Centre; Sidhani Singh, Shreemai Bhatt and Madhvender Singh Sambyal have been selected to represent the country at the upcoming World Soft Tennis Championship to be held in China from 26 to 31 October.

The selection, made by the Amateur Soft Tennis Federation of India and recommended by the J&K Amateur Soft Tennis Association, marks a significant achievement for the players and reflects their consistent performances, dedication and hard work over the past several years. All three athletes have earned medals at various national level championships, bringing recognition to Jammu & Kashmir through their outstanding performances.

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Adding to their achievements, Shreemai Bhatt and Madhvender Singh recently excelled at the Junior National Soft Tennis Championship held in Srinagar. Shreemai Bhatt secured two bronze medals while Madhvender Singh Sambyal won one bronze medal, further strengthening their credentials at the national level.

These achievements have come under the guidance and mentorship of Indu Bhushan, whose support, training and guidance have played an important role in the players' development and success. The players' dedication, combined with consistent coaching, reflects the growing strength of soft tennis in Jammu & Kashmir.