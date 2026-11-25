Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Nov 24: Continuing its intensified crackdown against drug trafficking and substance abuse in the district, Udhampur Police today foiled an inter-district narcotics smuggling attempt by arresting three alleged peddlers and recovering 37.44 grams of heroin from their possession.

Acting on routine vigilance, a police party from Police Station Chenani established a naka checkpoint at Motor Shed, Chenani, along National Highway-44 (NH-44). During the checking, the team intercepted a suspicious Maruti Swift taxi bearing registration number JK03P-1501 for thorough inspection.

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Upon searching the vehicle and its occupants, the police team recovered contraband substances (heroin) from three passengers on board. The accused individuals and their respective recoveries have been identified as Mohd Rafiq, son of Jamal Din Poswal, resident of Jurial, Kupwara ( 9.97 grams of heroin); Ikhlaq ul Islam, son of Gh Mohd Beigh, resident of Khan Sahab, Budgam (17.04 grams of heroin) and Adil Ahmed Bandroo, son of Gh Nabi Bandroo, resident near Jama Masjid, Khan Sahab, Budgam (10.43 grams of heroin)

All three accused were taken into custody on the spot, and the recovered contraband along with the vehicle used in the commission of the offence have been seized.

In this connection, a case vide FIR No. 221/2026 under Sections 8/21/22 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Chenani. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the forward and backward linkages of this inter-district narcotics network.