3 hurt as Tempo skids off road

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Aug 3: Three persons, including the driver and two women passengers, were injured after a Tempo met with an accident in the Khawas area of Rajouri district on Monday.

According to official sources, the Tempo, bearing registration number JK06-5818 was on way from Berari (Khawas) to Bakori when the driver reportedly lost control and the vehicle skidded off the road, resulting in the accident.

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The injured have been identified as Harbachan Singh (38), son of Shamshair Singh – driver;

Rubeena Kouser (35), wife of Talib Hussain and Khurshida Begum (34), wife of Abdul Aziz, all residents of Gundi, Khawas.

Soon after the accident, the injured were shifted to Sub District Hospital (SDH), Kandi, where they received initial medical treatment. Considering the nature of their injuries, doctors referred them to Government Medical College (GMC), Rajouri, for specialized treatment.

The local police reached the spot soon after receiving information and have initiated the necessary legal proceedings. The exact cause of the accident is being ascertained by police.