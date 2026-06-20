3 held with heroin, arms

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 19: Three individuals were arrested with commercial quantity of heroin and illegal arms from Shastri Nagar area of the district yesterday, officials said.

The arrested individuals were identified as Aftab Bhat of Gujjar Nagar, Chanchal Singh of Shastri Nagar, and Anoop Singh Jasrotia of Krishna Colony, Kathua.

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Officials said the accused were moving in a personal vehicle when they were intercepted and arrested by a joint team of SOG and Gandhi Nagar Police with 260 grams of heroin, two pistols, as many desi kattas (country-made pistols), one revolver, and a sharp-edged weapon from Shastri Nagar area under the jurisdiction of Gandhi Nagar Police Station.

They were accordingly booked in case FIR number 140/2026 registered under the relevant sections of the law at Police Station Gandhi Nagar, with further investigation set into the motion.