3 grenades recovered in Baramulla

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Nov 15: Three grenades were recovered during pipeline work in an orchard in Baramulla district today.

An official said that three live and rusted hand grenades were recovered from an orchard at Durhama in Baramulla district during water pipeline replacement work today.

Advertisement

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

The official said that the grenades, wrapped in a polythene bag, were found during excavation work using a earth mover machine for replacement of a water supply pipeline.

The official said the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), Baramulla, was called to the spot and grenades were refused.

Meanwhile, cognizance of the incident has been taken up.