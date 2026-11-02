3 former BDC chairmen quit BJP in Reasi

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Nov 1: Three former chairmen of Block Development Committees (BDCs) have resigned from the primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In their joint resignation letter to BJP district president, Rohit Dubey they appealed him to accept their resignation from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect and their resignation be duly acknowledged for official records also.

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The three former BDCs chairmen who quit the party included Chander Mohan Singh, Ex BDC Chairman, Block Panthal, Sham Lal Bhagat, ex BDC Chairman, Block Katra and Ashok Thakur ex BDC Chairman Block Bhomag.

However when contacted district president BJP Reasi, Rohit Dubey said that no reason for the resignation has been assigned by them and their resignation has not been accepted as yet. He said he is meeting all the three leaders tomorrow and pursue them to withdraw their resignation in larger party interests and interests of the people of their respective areas.