3 drug peddlers arrested, contraband seized in Anantnag, Pampore

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 19: Police today arrested three drug peddlers in separate operations in Anantnag and Pampore areas of south Kashmir and recovered a huge quantity of contraband during an anti-drug drive under the Nasha Mukt Abhiyan.

A police spokesperson said a police party of Police Station Achabal, during naka checking at Kanganhal, intercepted and apprehended Zubair Majeed Lone, son of Abdul Majeed Lone, a resident of Tailwani, "1.7 kg of a ganja powder-like substance was recovered during his personal search," he said.

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The spokesperson said that in another operation, a police party of Police Station Bijbehara arrested Imran Nazir Dass, son of Nazir Ahmad Dass, a resident of Waghama, Bijbehara, during naka checking at Doodhnaad, Waghama. "Another accused, identified as Irshad Ahmad Dass, son of Ghulam Hassan Dass of Waghama, managed to flee from the spot. During the search, two bags containing 7.1 kg of poppy straw were recovered, and efforts are on to nab the absconding accused," the spokesperson said.

In Awantipora, the spokesperson said a police party led by the SHO of Police Station Khrew arrested Saqib Bashir Bhat, son of Bashir Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Khanmoh, Srinagar, during naka checking at Monpora Crossing. During his personal search, police recovered 3.21 grams of a heroin-like substance, the spokesperson added.