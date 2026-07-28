3 dead in Seattle festival shooting

SEATTLE, July 27: Police searched for a second suspect on Monday after gunfire erupted at a crowded food festival beneath Seattle's Space Needle, leaving three people dead and four others wounded, including a toddler. Another suspect was earlier arrested.

Investigators believe the two suspects were shooting at each other Sunday and, although one remained on the loose, Assistant Seattle Police Chief Tyrone Davis told a news conference Sunday night that there was no ongoing threat to the public.

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Police did not have a description of the outstanding suspect, he said.

"We're still trying to figure this out," Davis said. Police did not immediately respond to phone and email messages early Monday.

Two people died at the scene and a third died at a hospital. They were described as two men, ages 19 and 44, and a 56-year-old woman.

The four wounded, including a 2-year-old boy, were hospitalised and in stable condition early Monday, police said. The rest of the wounded were adults. Davis couldn't say if any of the victims were involved in the confrontation.

The gunfire erupted around 6 pm. Sunday in the waning hours of the Bite of Seattle, an annual three-day festival that draws hundreds of food and retail vendors and performers.

Dozens of officers were providing security at the event and some saw one of the suspects firing, Davis said. One suspect surrendered at the scene, but the other fled. Law enforcement searched the grounds to no avail.

A large number of police and emergency crews responded and began evacuating the area around the sprawling Seattle Centre campus.

Faith Adia Hunter said she and her friends had just gotten food from a crepe vendor when gunfire broke out. She realised a shooter was near them. She and others found shelter in the nearby Seattle Children's Museum.

"We were right next to him when it started, so we took off running," Hunter said. "So we took off running too into the building with the crowd."

In the chaos, many vendors bolted toward the exits, abandoning their food stands. Hours afterwards, some milled outside the police tape, wondering when they would be allowed to return to collect their tents, food and cooking gear. (AP)