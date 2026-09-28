3-day orientation programme on life skills concludes at DIET Samba

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Sept 27: The District Institute of Education & Training (DIET), Samba, successfully concluded a three-day orientation training programme on life skills for elementary teachers, organized by the IFIC (Innovation, Field Interaction & Coordination) Wing of the institute at DIET Samba.

The programme was conducted under the overall guidance of the Principal, DIET Samba, Yash Pal Gupta, with Anita Kumari, HoD, IFIC Wing, providing overall supervision, Amarjeet Kour, Senior Lecturer, serving as Coordinator, and Indu Bala, Teacher, as Associate Coordinator.

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The coordinating team also included officials responsible for registration, media coverage, technical support, and seating arrangements, ensuring the smooth conduct of the event.

The three days saw active participation from a large number of elementary teachers, who engaged closely with sessions on self-awareness, coping with stress and peer pressure, and navigating digital distractions and relationship issues in daily life. Interactive activities formed a key part of the training, with participants creating and presenting group posters reflecting on personal strengths and the essentials of a meaningful life.

The training featured a distinguished panel of resource persons, including Dr Rajinder Kumar (Psychiatrist), Rajni Khajuria (Senior Lecturer), Sarika Bhatti (Senior Lecturer, HSS Mubarak Mandi), Gurcharan Singh (Lecturer), Neemisha Rajput (Chairperson, Child Helpline Desk), Sajad Ahmed Qureshi (Psychologist), Deepak Thakur (Member, Airtel Bharti Foundation), and Vandana Gupta (retired Senior Lecturer).

The valedictory session concluded with distribution of certificates of participation to all attending teachers, in recognition of their engagement throughout the programme.