3-day historic Sudhmahadev Mela commences

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, June 28: The historic three-day Sudhmahadev Mela in Sub Division Chenani of Udhampur district commenced today. Thousands of devotees visited the holy Sudhmahadev temple to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva on the first day of the mela.

MLA Chenani Balwant Singh Mankotia formally inaugurated the mela in the presence of Mela Officer Pankaj Singh and other officers of the district administration, alongside the general public.

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Addressing the gathering, the chief guest said such occasions reflect our rich cultural and religious heritage and also help strengthen brotherhood and communal harmony in the area. He stressed the importance of preserving culture and traditional values and called for promoting the mela as an integral part of local culture. The MLA also appreciated the arrangements made by the district administration.

Various Government departments set up stalls to inform the public about schemes for the socio-economic upliftment of the people. The MLA also inspected the stalls.

Students of various educational institutions, along with local folk artists, presented folk dances and cultural programmes depicting the traditions of the area, which the audience appreciated.