3-day historic Sankri Devta Mela commences

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Sept 8: The three-day historic Sankri Devta Mela commenced today at village Meer, Tehsil Panchari, District Udhampur amid vibrant festive atmosphere.

Tehsildar Vipan Kumar inaugurated the fair in presence of Government functionaries, former PRI members and prominent citizens.

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A large number of pilgrims and visitors thronged the mela site on the first day, adding to the festive spirit and traditional fervour of the event.

Numerous temporary stalls, including sweet and toy shops, along with eateries set up by local residents and outside vendors, remained a major attraction for visitors at the mela site.

The District Administration has made adequate arrangements for security, transportation, medical care, drinking water and power supply to ensure the smooth and successful conduct of the three-day mela.

Various sports activities were also organized by the Department of Youth Services and Sports as part of the mela celebrations.