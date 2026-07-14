3 Day Hands-On Training On Natural Products Extraction, Isolation And Characterization Begins At CSIR-IIIM

Jammu, Jul 14: The CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM), Jammu on Tuesday inaugurated a three-day Hands-on Training Programme on Natural Products Isolation and Characterization under the CSIR- Integrated Skill Initiative, bringing together 30 participants from diverse scientific disciplines for intensive laboratory training aimed at strengthening research skills, innovation and entrepreneurship in natural product-based drug discovery.

The training programme, being held from July 14 to 16, has been designed to provide participants with comprehensive theoretical knowledge as well as practical exposure to modern techniques used in the extraction, isolation and characterization of bioactive natural compounds. The participants have been divided into five laboratory batches to facilitate personalized hands-on learning.

Addressing the participants, Dr. Zabeer Ahmed, Director, CSIR-IIIM Jammu, emphasized that the institute is committed not only to high-end scientific research but also to nurturing innovation, entrepreneurship and skilled human resources. While welcoming participants from different universities, institutions and scientific backgrounds including biotechnology, microbiology and botany, Dr. Ahmed said such programmes create an opportunity for interaction among young researchers with diverse ideas while simultaneously exposing them to advanced research infrastructure.

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He underlined that natural products continue to play a vital role in modern medicine, stating that nearly half of all medicines have their origin in natural sources, whether derived directly or through semi-synthetic modifications.

Highlighting India's rich biodiversity, particularly in the Himalayan region, Dr. Ahmed said the country possesses enormous untapped potential in medicinal plants, microorganisms and other biological resources that can contribute significantly to drug discovery and pharmaceutical innovation.

He observed that while India imports a large number of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), the nation possesses both the biological resources and state-of-the-art scientific facilities required to isolate, characterize and develop high-value natural products domestically.

Calling upon the participants to think beyond academic learning, he encouraged them to pursue careers in natural product research, biotechnology and innovation-driven entrepreneurship.

He also invited aspiring innovators to make use of incubation facilities available at CSIR-IIIM, including technology incubation centres and startup support mechanisms, for transforming innovative ideas into commercially viable technologies.

Dr. Ahmed said the three-day programme would provide only a glimpse of the immense opportunities available in natural product research and assured participants that CSIR-IIIM remains open to supporting future collaborations, research proposals and startup ideas from young scientists.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Qazi Naveed Ahmed, Scientist-F and Head, NPMC Division, highlighted the scientific importance of natural products in global drug discovery. He said despite remarkable advances in synthetic chemistry, nature continues to remain the richest source of structurally complex and biologically active molecules. He noted that a significant proportion of modern therapeutic drugs either originate from or are inspired by natural products.

Comparing naturally occurring bioactive compounds to precious diamonds that require refinement, he explained that scientists isolate, purify and characterize these molecules before transforming them into valuable pharmaceutical agents.

Dr. Naveed further said that technological advancements have revolutionized natural product research.

While earlier researchers had to depend on laboratories abroad for advanced characterization, institutions like CSIR-IIIM today possess world-class analytical instrumentation capable of carrying out sophisticated structural characterization within the country.

He encouraged participants to consider natural product chemistry as a promising career option, noting that growing global interest in plant-based therapeutics, microbial metabolites and marine bioresources has created significant opportunities for research, innovation and industry.

Earlier, Dr. Prasoon K. Gupta, Scientist-F and programme coordinator, introduced the training programme and explained its structure. He said the curriculum has been carefully designed to provide participants with a complete understanding of the natural product discovery pipeline—from extraction and isolation to chromatographic purification, spectroscopic characterization and applications in drug development.

According to him, the first day focuses on extraction techniques, while the second day introduces participants to chromatographic separation methods, including conventional column chromatography and advanced analytical techniques such as High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), Gas Chromatography (GC) and Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS).

The third day will focus on modern spectroscopic characterization techniques including UV spectroscopy, Infrared (IR) spectroscopy, Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectroscopy and Mass Spectrometry (MS), enabling participants to understand how newly isolated compounds are identified and structurally characterized.

The programme also includes expert lectures on the importance of natural products and the principles of extraction and isolation, followed by laboratory demonstrations and practical sessions.

During the practical component, participants will receive hands-on training in various extraction methodologies including Soxhlet extraction, maceration and solvent extraction, steam distillation, liquid-liquid extraction and ultrasound-assisted extraction under the guidance of experienced scientists of the NPMC Division.

The organisers said the initiative aims to bridge the gap between classroom education and laboratory research by equipping students, scholars and young researchers with practical scientific skills that are increasingly important for careers in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, natural product chemistry and allied sectors.

The inaugural session concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Nasir ul Rasheed, Scientist-E, who expressed gratitude to the Director, faculty members, organising committee and participants for making the programme possible and wished the trainees a productive learning experience over the next three days.