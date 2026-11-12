3 CRPF men injured in terrorist attack in Kulgam

3 terrorists involved, 2 may be foreign nationals

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 11: Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured after motorcycle-borne terrorists opened fire on them in Kulgam district this afternoon.

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An official said that the incident took place at around 2:15 pm near Akhran in Kulgam, where CRPF personnel were deployed at a security checkpoint (naka).

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He said that the terrorists opened fire on the CRPF party before fleeing the spot.

The security personnel retaliated following the firing, while a counter-operation was launched to trace the attackers. Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) were also rushed to the location as security agencies initiated a response.

The official said the preliminary investigation revealed that at least three terrorists were involved in the attack and two of them seem to be foreign nationals.

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"We are reviewing the CCTV footage from the area to get a clear picture. There is a marshy patch in the area and the terrorists escaped using the cover of the trees and bushes," he said.

One of the injured personnel sustained bullet wounds to his abdomen and spine and was reported to be undergoing surgery. The other two personnel sustained injuries to their arm and leg.

They have been identified as Head Constable Sonbir Singh, Constable Rakesh Das and Constable Santanu Chandra of 46th Battalion of CRPF posted at Kulgam.

The injured CRPF personnel were rushed to the Government Medical College in Anantnag, from where they were shifted to the Army's 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar.

Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Dr Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat and Inspector General of CRPF, Inspector General of Police Kashmir Sujit Kumar visited GMC Anantnag and enquired about the health of the injured personnel. IGP Kumar and IG CRPF visited the attack site and took stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, forensic teams collected samples and other evidence from the attack site as part of the ongoing investigation.