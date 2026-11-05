PESHAWAR, Nov 5: Three children were killed while a woman and a child injured when the roof of a house collapsed following a gas cylinder explosion in Peshawar, the capital of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, rescue officials said on Thursday.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene and launched a search and rescue operation to retrieve people trapped under the rubble.

According to a rescue official, the three children were shifted to hospital in a critical condition, where they succumbed to their injuries. All three were brothers.

The injured woman and child are being treated at the hospital, the official said. (PTI)