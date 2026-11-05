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Home / International / 3 children killed in gas cylinder  explosion in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

3 children killed in gas cylinder  explosion in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, Nov 5:  Three children were killed while a woman and a child injured when the roof of a house collapsed following a gas cylinder explosion in Peshawar, the capital of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, rescue officials said on Thursday....

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Daily Excelsior
03:29 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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PESHAWAR, Nov 5:  Three children were killed while a woman and a child injured when the roof of a house collapsed following a gas cylinder explosion in Peshawar, the capital of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, rescue officials said on Thursday.
Rescue teams rushed to the scene and launched a search and rescue operation to retrieve people trapped under the rubble.
According to a rescue official, the three children were shifted to hospital in a critical condition, where they succumbed to their injuries. All three were brothers.
The injured woman and child are being treated at the hospital, the official said. (PTI)
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