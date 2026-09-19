3 arrested for supplying mule account to cyber fraud network

NEW DELHI, Sept 19: Three people were arrested for allegedly supplying and using mule bank accounts to facilitate cyber fraud, with the police recovering three mobile phones and a car from them, officials said on Saturday.

The case came to light after a Mainpuri resident was allegedly duped of Rs 47,971 in a fake-refund scam, they said.

The complainant had placed an online order for dry fruit after seeing an advertisement on social media. Later, fraudsters contacted him on an online messaging application, claiming the order could not be delivered and offered a refund. Acting on their instructions, he ended up losing Rs 47,971 from his bank account, police said.

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During the investigation, the money trail was traced to a bank account at Trilokpuri, registered in the name of Sunny (19), police said.

Sunny allegedly provided his bank account for receiving cyber-fraud proceeds in return for a commission. His mobile phone was also recovered and is being examined for account-related material, chats and other digital evidence, police added.

Further analysis of bank records, ATM withdrawal details, mobile data and the movement of suspects led the police to Zaid (26) and Ghani Khan (31), who were allegedly involved in collecting and transporting bank account-opening kits, ATM cards and other account-related material from Delhi for use in the network.

The two were apprehended near Nizamuddin and arrested. A white car allegedly used by them to travel to Delhi for collecting the account-opening kits and other material was also seized, police said.

The three accused have been sent to judicial custody, and further investigation is underway to trace additional mule accounts, establish the complete money trail and identify other members of the alleged network.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (PTI)